Remembering Colorado’s Snow Soldiers on the 77th anniversary of the battle of Riva Ridge

VAIL, CO – This weekend marked the 77th Anniversary of the battle of Riva Ridge. It was a pivotal battle in the northern Apennine Mountains of Italy during World War II for the members of the 10th Mountain Division, the Army’s winter warfare unit that trained at Camp Hale, which is south of what is now Vail Mountain.
Soldiers and Leaders from 10th Mountain Division, 4th Infantry Division, Colorado National Guard, and the 19th Special Forces Group, Airborne honoring those who served during the Battle of Riva Ridge Ski Descent this weekend. It was full of informative talks, a parade, and ski events.
BACKGROUND:
On the evening of February 18, 1945, in northern Italy, the 86th Infantry made a daring night climb and successfully assaulted Riva Ridge. The attack utilized five carefully prepared climbing routes, including two that required fixed ropes. By daybreak, the mountaineers had taken Riva Ridge. However, ferocious counterattacks immediately jeopardized the achievement; not until February 25 was the entire ridge secured.
While 1-86th Infantry’s assault on Riva Ridge was underway, six battalions from the 85th and 87th Infantry moved into position to take Mount Belvedere. From February 19 to 25, the units fought and succeeded in taking control of the Mount Belvedere ridgeline.
In all, 213 Soldiers were killed, 782 were wounded, and four were taken as prisoners of war during the battles for Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere.
Those soldiers had trained for the mission at Camp Hale, located near Leadville.