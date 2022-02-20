Remembering Colorado’s Snow Soldiers on the 77th anniversary of the battle of Riva Ridge

VAIL, CO – This weekend marked the 77th Anniversary of the battle of Riva Ridge. It was a pivotal battle in the northern Apennine Mountains of Italy during World War II for the members of the 10th Mountain Division, the Army’s winter warfare unit that trained at Camp Hale, which is south of what is now Vail Mountain.

Soldiers and Leaders from 10th Mountain Division, 4th Infantry Division, Colorado National Guard, and the 19th Special Forces Group, Airborne honoring those who served during the Battle of Riva Ridge Ski Descent this weekend. It was full of informative talks, a parade, and ski events.

10th Special Forces Group – Airborne: instructors from the Special Operations Mountain Warfare Training Center (SOMWTC) carried the American flag, Colorado state flag, 10th Mountain Division flag, and the 10th Group Guidon during the descent.

10th Special Forces Group – Airborne: The 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) dentist Major Adam Bennett, members of the Special Operations Mountain Warfare Training Center (SOMWTC), and the Group Deputy Commanding Officer at the 77th Anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge Ski Descent in Vail, CO.

10th Special Forces Group – Airborne: Instructors from the Special Operations Mountain Warfare Training Center (SOMWTC) celebrate as they win the Trooper’s Cup (a Military Ski Mountaineering Race) the 77th Anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge Ski Descent in Vail, CO.

10th Special Forces Group – Airborne: A 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Beret carries the U.S. Flag at the 77th Anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge Ski Descent in Vail, CO.

10th Special Forces Group – Airborne: A 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Beret carries the 10th Group Guidon at the 77th Anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge Ski Descent in Vail, CO.

BACKGROUND:

On the evening of February 18, 1945, in northern Italy, the 86th Infantry made a daring night climb and successfully assaulted Riva Ridge. The attack utilized five carefully prepared climbing routes, including two that required fixed ropes. By daybreak, the mountaineers had taken Riva Ridge. However, ferocious counterattacks immediately jeopardized the achievement; not until February 25 was the entire ridge secured.

While 1-86th Infantry’s assault on Riva Ridge was underway, six battalions from the 85th and 87th Infantry moved into position to take Mount Belvedere. From February 19 to 25, the units fought and succeeded in taking control of the Mount Belvedere ridgeline.

Tanks of the 10th armored division, Seventh U.S. Army, entered the famous German winter sports resort of Garmishpartenkirchen, in the Bavarian Alps, Germany, on May 11, 1945. In the background, the snow-capped peaks of mountains lend an artistic touch to this war scene. (AP Photo)

Original Caption – Fifth Army, Corona Area, Italy. Men of the 87th Mountain Infantry, 10th Mountain Division , took the battered village of Corona, which lies just below.

One day after the unconditional surrender of all German troops in Italy, Lt. Colonel Woran, chaplain of the 10th Mountain Division, led a group of American soldiers in prayer in Toboli on May 3, 1945. (AP Photo)

In all, 213 Soldiers were killed, 782 were wounded, and four were taken as prisoners of war during the battles for Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere.

Those soldiers had trained for the mission at Camp Hale, located near Leadville.