COLORADO SPRINGS — The most remarkable women of Southern Colorado stopped by the FOX21 News studio on Friday to receive their awards.

You may remember our stories featuring four women who were chosen as our Remarkable Women contest winners. Our third runner up, Suni Motley has fostered more than 300 children in the last 26 years.

Second runner up, Marcy Pults, is a published author and pianist, who is very involved in her church, an active volunteer, and doting wife and mother.

First runner up, Susan Dinapoli, is the Executive Director of Sue’s Gift, which is a local organization that helps women battling gynecologic cancers.

And the Remarkable Women first place winner is… Tiffani Phillips! She is an Air Force veteran, mother of six, avid volunteer, leads several local organizations, and works at NORAD US North Comm, where she played a major role in planning and providing temporary housing to 80,000 Afghan refugees.









Congratulations to all our winners and runners-up. Your work in our community ensures that we are a happier, healthier, and safer Colorado.