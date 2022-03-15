COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News is celebrating remarkable women in Southern Colorado who inspire, lead, and make a difference in our lives. We’re continuing to tell you the stories of four women who were selected as finalists for our Remarkable Women Contest.



We are introducing you to our second runner up — Marcy Pults.



She’s an active volunteer.



Marcy’s husband, Fred Pults, said, “I would say she’s very remarkable because I’ve seen what she’s done and the people that she’s helped. I think that’s one of her best qualities is helping people and listening to people and doing what she can for others.”



She’s a wife.



“Marcy is an excellent wife, even though she does help others and does a lot of other things,” Fred said.



She’s a published author, and a pianist.



Marcy said, “I play it almost every day, and I love playing hymns and a lot of classical music.”



Marcy Pults is an unsung hero.



“I’ve always been interested in people and staying in touch with people and helping people,” Marcy said.



She’s always willing to lend a hand, whether it be at her church or just talking to a friend.



Fred said, “She’s very social. Yeah, she likes to talk, and she can talk to just about anybody.”



“I’m hoping as soon as this COVID issue gets over that I want to go back and kind of give back to some of the older and elderly people in care centers, especially the one care center that was a rehab for me when I had COVID back in April. I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” Marcy said.



Marcy was hospitalized with Coronavirus for nearly two weeks, until she moved to a care facility that helped her recover.



Marcy said, “Here I am to help others. Yet I wasn’t done with God’s work yet.”



It’s for that work that her husband nominated her for our Remarkable Women Contest.



“She still has time for me after all the things that she does. So it works out real good,” Fred said.



Marcy said, “I had seen on Fox News that this contest was going to be and I thought, ‘well, that’s nice’. I never gave it a second thought, and then one morning he mentioned it and I thought, ‘oh my gosh’. The bottom line is, that it makes me realize I am appreciated in my very own home and home is where the heart is, and I felt by him nominating me, that’s where his heart is.”