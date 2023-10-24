FOX21 News Colorado
Posted: Oct 24, 2023 / 03:19 PM MDT
Updated: Oct 24, 2023 / 03:20 PM MDT
It’s not too early to start shopping for Black Friday deals, and L.L. Bean is already offering discounts on many excellent items.
If you want to skip that early morning wakeup call to start cooking the big meal, this news is for you: Costco is selling a Thanksgiving dinner kit.
Try something new and fun this year with LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece as a holiday centerpiece.
