Remains believed to be those of missing Chinese man found on Vail Mountain

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Skeletal remains believed to be those of a man missing since March were located, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday evening.

The department organized a massive search effort this weekend to find 55-year-old Chinese National Yunlong Chen, who was traveling alone on a ski trip.

When he hadn’t arrived home to China, he was reported missing on March 7.

The remains were reportedly found in the back bowls area of Vail Mountain; Chen was last seen in the area of the Vail Transportation Center on Feb. 28.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is currently under investigation but items found at the scene are consistent with those described by Mr. Chen’s family to have been with him.

He was last seen wearing bright orange ski pants and a bright blue jacket.

No foul play is suspected and the Eagle County Coroner’s Office will be handling the investigation to positively identify the remains and the cause of death.