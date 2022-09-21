COLORADO SPRINGS- Let’s be frank- no one wants the summer to end. But there’s a way to keep the summer season alive with sweet treats and gourmet hot dogs at one of Colorado’s few “beaches”.

Lakeside Dawgs and Cones is one of Colorado Springs’ newest summer hot spots. Located on Prospect Lake, the revamped concession stand at the Beach House serves gourmet hot dogs and brats, ice cream, popsicles, and drinks for all ages.

Lakeside Dawgs owner Brandon Delgrosso said his goal was to create a fun spot for people to hang out on one of southern Colorado’s only “beaches”.

“There’s not a lot of water spaces in Colorado so this gives us a chance to have that and revitalize this space,” Delgrosso said.

Lakeside Dawgs





Lakeside Dawgs will be entering their off-season but their concession stand will be open until September 25.

Delgrosso said they will be hosting one final event for the end of summer called “Lakeside Dawg Paddle” where eventgoers can create their own boat made out of only duct tape and cardboard to see who’s floats the longest.

“We’re excited to have a little race, have a ton of fun, and get everyone together. It’s a great community event,” Delgrosso said.

Lakeside Dawg Paddle will be held on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information or to sign-up visit their event page.

Through the off-season, Lakeside Dawgs in the Beach House will be open to rent out for event space. To make a reservation visit their website.