(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bristol Brewing Company announced the 15th edition of its Venetucci Pumpkin Ale, for fall lovers over the age of 21!

The Brewery is releasing a mixed 12-pack of benefit beers called the Give Back Mix Pack on Oct. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bristol Pub at Ivwild School.

Bristol donates the profits from the Ale to three local organizations: Venetucci Farm, The Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, and Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts.