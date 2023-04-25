(SALIDA, Colo.) — A fundraising event to support youth paddling programs has announced its participation in the 2023 Kayak Freestyle Colorado Cup.

FIBArk Whitewater Festival supports youth paddling programs that cultivate local participation in whitewater sports and a life-long understanding of river stewardship. FIBArk stands for First In Boating in the Arkansas River, devised by a group of community members in the 1930s to draw attention to Salida and give an opportunity for local boaters to demonstrate their paddling skills.

Courtesy: Dakota Revack

The 2023 Kayak Freestyle Colorado Cup is a three-part series that culminates in an overall champion from the Colorado tour freestyle kayak events.

The schedule for the 2023 Kayak Freestyle Colorado Cup includes:

Paddlefest May 26 to May 29 Buena Vista, CO Registration GoPro Mountain Games June 8 to June 11 Vail, CO Registration FIBArk June 15 to June 18 Salida, CO Registration

CKS Mainstreet and FIBArk have joined forces to provide a purse for the Colorado Cup Champions:

Senior Men Champion – $800

Senior Women Champion – $800

Junior Men Champion – $600

Junior Women Champion – $600

“The Colorado Cup is pleased to bring world-class athletes to Central Colorado to compete in one of the region’s specialty sports of kayaking,” states Lynne Allen, FIBArk River Event Director. “Global competitors will descend on Buena Vista, Vail, and Salida to tame the Arkansas. It’s a treat to bring this level of expertise to the region.”