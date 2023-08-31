(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce is beckoning all thrill seekers to register for this year’s 29th annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races!

Each team builds a coffin and Adorne costumes all to see who can get Emma to the finish line first!

FOX21 News file photo



The deadline to sign up for the casket rally is on Oct. 20 with the race and parade on Saturday, Oct. 28. The admission fee for the race is $100, according to Manitou Springs. 70 teams will participate in honoring Emma Crawford. For more information on how to register you can click on the link above.

The tradition of pallbearers pushing a coffin with Emma inside started after the real Emma Crawford’s coffin came racing down Red Mountain in 1929, according to legend.