Reflecting on the communities impacted by Colorado wildfires

DENVER (KDVR-TV) — Amidst the wildfires burning through our state right now, many of you have been sharing your favorite memories of the communities being impacted.

From Estes Park to Grand Lake and all points in between, these areas are sentimental to many of you.

“This has been heart wrenching to watch from afar! My beautiful home state!” said Caryn Hill Smith.

For some, the sights have been unbelievable, even after experiencing and witnessing several other wildfires over the years.

“In the 22 years I’ve lived in Loveland this is definitely the worst weather / fire activity I’ve ever seen I hope we get a lot of snow,” said Tracy Baumann.

With Rocky Mountain National Park being shut down and Estes Park being evacuated, the Larimer County community turned into a ghost town.

“The fact this fire was able to tear through Rocky Mountain National Park just so quickly and really threaten Estes Park as well, that was one of the scariest things,” said Ian Phillips, who along with his wife Hannah, live in nearby Lyons.

Phillips’ home is situated along Highway 36 between Lyons and Estes Park.

Rather than witnessing fall visitors making the trek up to Estes Park like they typically would this time of year, Phillips has witnessed a different sight.

“My wife and I were just standing in our front window and just watching car after car and horse trailers [evacuating],” Phillips said.

Phillips couldn’t believe the volume of vehicles evacuating the area.

“It was bumper to bumper traffic – basically from north of Pinewood into Lyons of people getting out,” he explained.

As a person who loves the beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park, Phillips is concerned about the damage that’s been done to it.

“Everything will bounce back, it will take time. The people in this area are so resilient and have dealt with tragedies in the past,” Phillips said.