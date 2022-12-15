(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo Board of Elections has reviewed and amended the distribution of the current population of the city with a redistricting of precincts in District 1 and District 2.

Based upon the population and ethnicity data as provided by the City of Pueblo’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Administrator Debi Romines, GIS Specialist Joy Morauski and testimony received from members of the Pueblo community, the Board of Elections adopted a Resolution to move Precinct 9 from District 1 to now be included in District 2.

The updated map of the distribution of districts can be found here.

According to a press release from the city, the City Charter requires redistricting every four years to ensure the population in the four districts that comprise the city remains even. The Elections Board completed this redistricting process in 2021, however the Census date from the U.S. Government was delayed and no changes were made.

The updated census data has since been released and the Elections Board has now voted for new redistricting to ensure the districts are fairly and evenly distributed for the upcoming fall 2023 election. There were no District-specific topics on the 2022 election.

The City Charter states that this redistricting must be completed at least six months before the general election at which time it is to become effective; therefore, the City said, the new boundaries will be in effect for the November 7, 2023, General Municipal Election.