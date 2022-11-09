(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a Red Flag Warning due to expected gusty winds and low relative humidity for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. CSFD is encouraging the community to be careful while outdoors and to sign up for emergency notifications at Peak Alerts or at Coloradosprings.gov.

For Wildfire Wednesday, make sure your emergency supply kit is easily accessible to take in case of an emergency, according to CSFD. You can find the Emergency Supply Kit Checklist on CSFD’s webpage.