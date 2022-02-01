Red Cross of Colorado opens four warming shelters due to extreme cold

DENVER – The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened four warming centers for stranded travelers or anyone needing shelter from the extreme cold and winter weather expected tonight and into Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The storm is expected to make all travel along I-25, US-36, I-70 and US-285 difficult. The highest totals of snowfall will be across the foothills.

The following is the list of four currently locations open for those needing out of the elements:

Patriot Learning Center – 11990 Swingline Road, Falcon, CO 80831

St. Peter Catholic Church – 55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132

Huerfano County Community Center – 928 Russell St, Walsenburg, CO 81089

Kilmer Elementary School – 4285 Walker Ct, Monument, CO 80132

For more details, click here. The link will continue to be updated as conditions change.