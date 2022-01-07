Red Cross hands out disaster supplies to those impacted by Boulder County fires

DENVER – The American Red Cross of Colorado now has volunteers roaming, handing out wildfire kits and water to homeowners. Each impacted household will receive one kit along with a case of water.

Those kits contain gloves, shovels, rakes, masks, sifters, tarps, cleaning supplies, trash bags and hand sanitizers. There are three mobile crews that will be driving around in marked box trucks daily between Friday and Sunday, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The Red Cross will also have a volunteer team located that the Disaster Assistance Center handing out wildfire fire kits. The Disaster Assistance Center is located at The Boulder County Southeast County Hub at 1755 South Public Road, Lafayette, CO.

Volunteers will be handing out kits there from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Homeowners can also visit the following webpages for more information on support and services: