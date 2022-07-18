COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has confirmed that two questions will appear to Colorado Springs voters on the November ballot regarding recreational marijuana sales.

The City said it has validated enough signatures on two separate petitions to place the questions on the ballot. The first would ask whether to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, and the second would add a five percent marijuana tax, which would go toward public safety programs, mental health services, and PTSD treatment programs for veterans.

If passed, it would also allow 118 existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational use as well. If voters legalize the sale of recreational marijuana, shops could apply for a license on January 1 and start selling April 1.