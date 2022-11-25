(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After years of abuse and addiction and a failed suicide attempt, Rob Decker found a new lease on life. He said he found hope and he wants to help others find hope too, so he started the organization “Rise as Lions.”

The organization provides peer support groups in informal settings for both men and women and sessions are always free.

Decker’s outreach expanded into the world of sports, and he founded Recovery Rebels for people who’ve faced trauma or who are recovering from drug or alcohol addictions.

Donzell Hampton, a head coach for the team, and a founding member said getting sober changed his life for the better.

“It’s beautiful,” said Hampton. “The wife’s happy, the kids are happy, saving money. If I can get out of the addiction I was battling, anybody can.”