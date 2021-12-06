Recount completed for District 11 Ballot Issue 4B

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Clerk and Recorder’s Elections Department have finished the Colorado Springs School District 11 Ballot Issue 4B recount Monday, Dec. 6.

The ballot issue was less than .5 of 1% of the highest votes cast, triggering an automatic recount.

After a detailed recount of all 171,358 ballots from the election, Colorado Springs School District 11 Recount Ballot Issue 4B failed both the Coordinated Election and automatic recount with 27,476 “NO” votes and 27,465 “YES” votes.

“Any election depends on the professionalism, long hours, diligent efforts and determination of numerous people whose contribution in various capacities makes it a success,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “I would like to extend our sincerest thanks to county staff, election judges and the El Paso County appointed bipartisan Canvass Board members for contributing to the election’s success.”

The recount began on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the results were reviewed by a bipartisan team of election judges.

The Colorado Springs School District 11 Designated Election Official has been notified of the results.