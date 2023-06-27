(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Additional safety and security measures are being installed in Memorial Park, a beloved Colorado Springs landmark plagued in recent years by thefts, fights, vandalism, and shootings.

The project, which is already underway, will tackle crime prevention through environmental design to deter criminal activity in the area.

The new safety features in Memorial Park, including 19 security gates, additional lighting, and security cameras, are expected to be completed by the end of June. Security lights are currently delayed due to supply chain shortages. Community members hope the new measures will make the park a far more inviting and safer experience.

“We all love Memorial Park and now that it is summer it’s going to get many visitors and lots of events, so having those gates is absolutely critical,” said Britt Haley, Director of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services.

Memorial Park has been a part of Colorado Springs for many years, and has been a staple in the community.

“We’ve listened to the feedback that citizens have had and that hopefully folks will see and know that we’re working towards making the park safer and really bringing people out to what’s really the crown jewel of parks within our city,” said Lt. Brian Steckler with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Safety at the park is a top priority for police officers, who say the top three problems identified at Memorial Park are lighting, vandalism, and criminal activity.

“That’s taken away some of [the community’s] enjoyment of the park and increased some of the fear that they have concerning the park,” Lt. Steckler said.

According to Colorado Springs Police data, there were more than 300 crimes reported at Memorial Park between 2020 and 2022. A nearly $2 million grant has three goals to address these concerns: secure the park from vehicle traffic during closed night-time hours, establish 24-hour video surveillance and improve lighting around Memorial Park.

“Come on back and see how the park is doing,” Haley said. “It is in great shape, we had a lot of rainfall, free water for the park, and it is green and lush. We have new memorials to see in the memorial section of the park and there’s always a fun event.”

Along with improvements to Memorial Park, the city will hire four park rangers responsible for patrolling Colorado Springs’ array of urban parks.