(COLORADO SPRINGS) — More than 60 vehicles were gathered in a parking lot near private property and driving recklessly Friday night on April 7, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At approximately 10:35 p.m., an officer was policing the area of 2700 Palmer Park Boulevard due to ongoing community complaints reporting large gatherings, reckless driving, loud music and shots being fired.

The officer surveilling the area could see more than 60 vehicles gathered in a parking lot, several of which were driving recklessly, according to CSPD. Officers said many vehicles were doing donuts. One car had people hanging out of it, stated CSPD.

Once the officer was spotted, the vehicles began to drive away from private property. Seven to eight gunshots were fired by an individual as they left the area, per CSPD.