Recent crimes in Colorado Springs parks calls for more safety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Within recent weeks crime seems to have escalated in Colorado Springs public parks, with two highly publicized incidents in Monument Valley Park alone.

Police are still investigating after a man sexually assaulted an older woman at Monument Valley Park, more recently arresting two individuals at the park involved with arson and assault.

Crime Prevention Officer M.J. Thomson tells FOX21 due to more people and families being and doing things in the park, it’s typical to see a rise in crime in the summer.

Officials say it’s important to stay vigilant and take safety seriously for your well-being.

It’s always concerning having any crime in public parks, you are urged to report anything you may see that seems suspicious.