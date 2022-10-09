(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) will host ‘Paint. Sip. Safari.,’ an evening for guests to stroll through the animal exhibits and create a painting while enjoying an adult beverage.

Guests will get the chance to meet animals up close and create a masterpiece in their honor. The event will only be available for adults 21 and up.

Classes will include:

  • One adult beverage per person
  • Instructor & materials to create an 11″x14″ acrylic painting
  • Live animal interactions
  • Guided Zoo tour

Schedule of classes offered:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 & Wednesday, Oct. 26
    • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Featured Theme – Hootenanny the screech owl
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8 & Tuesdays Nov. 29
    • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Featured Theme – Chameleon
  • Wednesday, Jan. 11 & Tuesday, Jan. 14
    • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Featured Theme – Mister the Eclectus Parrot
  • Tuesday, Feb. 7 & Feb. 21
    • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Featured Theme – Black-footed ferret