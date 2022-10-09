(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) will host ‘Paint. Sip. Safari.,’ an evening for guests to stroll through the animal exhibits and create a painting while enjoying an adult beverage.

Guests will get the chance to meet animals up close and create a masterpiece in their honor. The event will only be available for adults 21 and up.

Classes will include:

One adult beverage per person

Instructor & materials to create an 11″x14″ acrylic painting

Live animal interactions

Guided Zoo tour

Schedule of classes offered:

Wednesday, Oct. 12 & Wednesday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featured Theme – Hootenanny the screech owl



Tuesday, Nov. 8 & Tuesdays Nov. 29 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featured Theme – Chameleon



Wednesday, Jan. 11 & Tuesday, Jan. 14 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featured Theme – Mister the Eclectus Parrot

