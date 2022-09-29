COLORADO SPRINGS — Spooky season is in full swing and if you’re looking for a screaming good time, the new Haunted Mines Fear Complex is the place to be!

Friday Sept. 30th is opening night and you can get tickets online or at the door. This year, Colorado’s largest haunted house is in a new building located at 2220 E Bijou St in Colorado Springs.

Actors in the haunted house spend hours getting elaborate make-up and costume work done to transform into part of a horrific house of terrors.

The building is now double the size, with around 60 rooms packed full of fear. The themes include the Sanitarium, 3-D Carnival and Sinister Manor. And the Haunted Mines theme ties in with a historic discovery at the new site.

Earlier this year, crews with Hellscream Entertainment were setting up at the new building when they found something fascinating while digging for one of the props. They found a large cavern and series of long abandoned mining tunnels dating back to before Colorado earned its statehood.

With the help a local historical society, the owners of Sinister Haunted house have excavated and unearthed a huge section of the site and rebuilt it. This Halloween Season it will be open for the first time to the public for historical and “haunted” tours!

Get your tickets here and learn more about the historic find at the Fear Complex.