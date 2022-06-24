PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo City-County Library District’s (PCCLD) reading challenge is back for a second year to offer Pueblo County youth up to 17 the chance to read their way to earning $100 during the summer.

To encourage a love of reading and mitigate learning interruptions during the summer, more than 14,000 students throughout Pueblo County are pre registered in the program. All of Pueblo County School District 70’s more than 6,400 the elementary and middle school students are pre registered as are more than 6,300 students in Pueblo School District 60.

For those not registered through a participating school, registration is now open online at www.pueblolibrary.org/readingpays. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis and Reading Pays participants may only complete once.

To earn their $100, participants must check out or download 10 items from PCCLD. To finish, they must then submit one of the following: a short written review, a drawing, or video explaining what they thought about one of their 10 titles. Response submissions are accepted online at www.pueblolibrary.org/readingpays. A certificate of completion and voucher for the $100 will be mailed directly to the participant’s home; the $100 voucher is redeemable at any Bank of the San Juans locations prior to the expiration date.

“The Reading Pays program was such a success across the City of Pueblo last year and we are excited to support this effort again this summer,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. “We know Reading Pays offers the opportunity for kids to fall in love with reading, practice accountability, be introduced to financial literacy and create healthy habits. These are all important for the youth in our city and we are happy to foster this opportunity again by financially supporting the program.”