READ: Manitou Springs High School’s former teacher arrest affidavit available

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former teacher and soccer coach at Manitou Springs High School Matthew Barton, age 53, was arrested by the Manitou Springs Police Department on Monday, Jan. 10.

Courtesy of Manitou Springs Police Department.

Barton was arrested on on six counts of the felony crime of Sexual Assault on a child by One in a Position of Trust after turning himself into the Criminal Justice Center. He has not worked at the high school since 2011.

FOX21 News made a request of records to receive the affidavit from law enforcement.

