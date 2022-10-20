(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Voters will soon get to decide on a proposition that would decriminalize and legalize psilocybin, which is a compound found in “magic mushrooms”.

Proposition 122 has two parts: Initiative 61 and Initiative 58. Initiative 61 decriminalizes psilocybin and 58 would allow state-approved licensed healing centers and facilities to implement psychedelic mushrooms as part of a treatment for mental health.

“What it actually does is it goes into the brain, and it works in a pathway, what we call the DMN, also known as a default mode network,” said Nicole Michelena, co-founder of Zenchronicity. “And this is where the ego is. This is where trauma is done. This is where things, when we have any kind of mental health issue, it lives in this area.”

Those in support of the proposition said it is a holistic approach to treating different types of mental disorders.

“It actually allows for people to reprogram their brains and… be in those like PTSD responses,” Michelena said.

The best part, supporters say, is it’s not addictive. But, Nicole Michelena’s sister and co-founder of Zenchronicity, said there’s one thing you can’t really get around.

“Suicide is the number one killer of young people or people in general in today’s world, it’s like, okay, well, there might be some people that abuse this, but the actual amount of people that this can help far, far outweigh that,” said Megan Michelena.

There are some who challenge the proposition.

“We’re embarking on this new kind of industry, yet we’re not really paying attention, you know, fully to the, you know, the lessons that we learned in cannabis,” said Melanie Rose Rodgers, founder of Influential X. She supported the decriminalization of psilocybin — a.k.a Initiative 61 — but said she’s not on board with the proposition.

“We definitely feel everything is moving too fast and it wasn’t done in a very transparent community-led way initiative. Sixty-one was very simple. It was half a page long,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said she is going to be breaking down the proposition in a Zoom conference for those also in opposition. She said it’s heavily funded without knowing where the money is coming from.

“The fact that this is heavily funded from out of state, the fact that community has been bypassed and brought in like, you know, kind of later in the process when this is formed behind closed doors,” Rodgers said. “I am very concerned.”

Rodgers said she hopes the proposition can be postponed with Colorado experts brought in before it gets brought to the table again.