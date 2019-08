COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Twenty candidates over two nights took the debate stage in Detriot, MI as they aim to secure the democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in fall 2020.

Fox21 News asked Tamra Farah, the chair of the El Paso County Republicans, and Jacqueline Armendariz of the El Paso County Democrats to react to the debates. Watch the video above for reaction on health care, immigration and trade.