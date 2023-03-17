(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Renovations for the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, which started in August 2021 are wrapping up. Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) is celebrating with a week of events starting Monday, March 20.

On March 20, the public can rediscover Rawlings Library with a self-guided tour; pick up a library passport and tour each floor, PCCLD said. When guests collect all the stamps they will get a gift card for PJ’s Coffee worth $5. The passports are valid until March 26.

Rawlings Library will have a series of events throughout the rest of the week:

Tuesday, March 21 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be an open house, get a free PJ’s Coffee small hot or iced drink.

Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. will be the Rawlings Library ribbon cutting, weather permitting.

Thursday, March 23 at 1 p.m. will be the library cornerstone and time capsule ceremony outside weather permitting.

Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. is Pecha Kucha Night, featuring the Rawlings Library departments. Doors open at 6 p.m. and get a free PJ’s Coffee small hot or iced drink.

The renovations to the library branch began in August 2021. According to PCCLD the improvements to the library include:

The first floor will include PJ’s Coffee, a dedicated makerspace, additional meeting rooms, a computer training facility, and a public café area. The revamped and expanded 1,200-square-foot Infozone Museum will take visitors on a tour through the history of communication.

The second floor is a hub for all age groups, providing traditional library services such as books, movies, public-use computers as well as study and collaboration spaces. There are dedicated spaces for children, teens, and adults, throughout the 25,000-square-foot floor. A highlight of the second floor is the Sandy Graham Rawlings Youth Services Area, a vibrant, safe, imaginative, and playful place for kids and families to read and learn.

The third floor, the newly renamed Local History and Genealogy Department, expands the library’s acclaimed local history and archives as well as adding a digitization lab. An expanded more vibrant Hispanic Resource Center anchors the space.

The fourth floor is now home to the Ryals Grand Event Space, a 10,000-square-foot, 350-person capacity special event space with advanced theater capabilities, and a full-size catering kitchen.

“These re-invigorated public library spaces are inviting and comfortable. We want to thank all of our partners and community supporters who made this renovation project a reality and we warmly welcome people of all ages to the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library to enjoy the newly renovated facility,” Sherri Baca, PCCLD executive director said.