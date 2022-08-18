COLORADO SPRINGS — Girl Scouts of Colorado is kicking off a countdown to cookie season with the introduction of ‘Raspeberry Rally,’ the newest cookie in town!

The new cookie is a ‘sister’ cookie to the beloved Thin Mints. The Raspberry Rally is infused with raspberry flavoring and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.

Raspberry Rally will be the first in the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be offered exclusively for online sale and direct shipment only. Customers can begin to order the Raspberry Rally from their favorite Girl Scout through the digital cookie storefront starting Jan. 12. In-person sales kick off on Feb. 5.

According to Girl Scouts of the U.S.A, the cookie business is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops. Every purchase of the Raspberry Rally along with the rest of the 2023 lineup of iconic cookies, will fuel local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year. Cookie sales give Girl Scouts the opportunities to explore what interests them, discover their passions and take action on issues they care about.