COLORADO SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Women’s Film and Kids on Bikes presented Rascal Cinema Saturday evening.





Rascal Cinema helped to celebrate the 35th year of Rocky Mountain Women’s Film at the Lincoln Center, which included five, family-friendly short films for all ages to enjoy.

The event also featured an open gym for children and a chance to decorate bikes, thanks to the support of Kids on Bikes and Flipshack. In total 115 people showed up in support, including 27 bike riders.

The Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival is November 11-13, 2022. More details about the festival can be found online.