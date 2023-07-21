(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) said you are definitely seeing spots!

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

CMZoo’s two-month-old Amur leopard cubs are both boys who have just started to explore their world outside, according to CMZoo. The brothers were born to first-time mom, Anya, on May 17.

Amur leopards are widely known as the rarest big cats on the planet with only about 100 of its species remaining in the wilds of far east Russia and China, according to CMZoo.

“The cubs are adorable, certainly, but their existence is hope for the future of their species,” CMZoo stated.