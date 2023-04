DENVER (KXRM) — Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals, and Mikko Rantanen tallied four points to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars Saturday night.

Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves to help Colorado (45-24-6, 96 PTS) take over the second spot in the Central Division and move within a point of the Minnesota Wild.

The Avalanche have seven games remaining in the regular season and will visit the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night.