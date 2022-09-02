DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening.







CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation.

Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years old based on its teeth.

“Everything went perfectly, and this very healthy bear was relocated safely in an area with abundant food and few people,” said CPW.

CPW Area Manager, Rachel Sralla, said it was better to relocate the bear due to the lack of good bear habitat surrounding the town.

The public was reminded to be bear-aware during this active time of year when bears search for food to bulk up for the winter.