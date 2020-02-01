Randy Bishop video advisement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The man that ‘had no regard for life’ and was wanted for months in Southern Colorado went before a judge Friday.

35-year-old Randy Bishop had a video advisement for a weapons charge. For this charge, he will face a judge again on February 11 at 8:30 a.m. but that’s not even scratching the surface of all of the charges he is facing.

18-18-405 Unlawful Distribution, Manufacture, dispensing or Sale of a Controlled Substance

18-4-301 Robbery

18-3-203 Second Degree Assault

18-3-203 Second Degree Kidnapping

18-3-203 Second Degree Assault

18-3-206 Felony Menacing

18-6-401 Child Abuse

18-3-102 Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer

18-3-202 First Degree Assault

18-8-208 Escape

18-4-409 First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

18-8-116 Disarming a Peace Officer

18-4-301 Robbery

18-3-102 Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer

18-3-202 First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer

18-3-102 Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree

Bishop was arrested Sunday, January 26th after police received a tip regarding his whereabouts and found him driving a Mercedes on Tammany Drive, which is in the area of Murray Boulevard and Airport Road. Officers tried to pull him over, but he sped away, according to police.

Police said neither Bishop nor any officers were injured.

The first case against Bishop was filed June 13, where he was charged with second-degree assault, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing with a weapon, child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing injury, false imprisonment and harassment. The charges also include a violent-crimes sentence enhancer.

On November 25, Bishop was taken to the hospital for a check-up before jail when he assaulted a detective and took his gun and fired it in the hospital, according to police.

On January 10, authorities say, Bishop shot a CSPD officer who pulled him over during a traffic stop.

Bishop is set to go before a judge on February 4th for the charge of attempted murder on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, escape from pending felony, motor vehicle theft and disarming a peace officer.