Ranchers react to passed Proposition 114: reintroduction of wolves in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — It was a tight race for Proposition 114, with 1,543,102 voting YES on reintroducing wolves to the Rocky Mountain state and 1,504,228 voting against it.

“We are excited to bring back that natural predator to Colorado,” Erika Moore with the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center said.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, Colorado is part of the gray wolf’s native range, but wolves were eradicated from the state by the 1940s.

Over the past decade, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) restored gray wolves into Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, and Arizona. Individual wolves and a recent group of wolves in Moffat County have been periodically migrating into Colorado.

Moore said the wolves are needed for a healthy eco-system. She stated Colorado has the highest elk and deer population in the country.

The Secretary of State website has a map showing the areas which voted in favor of the reintroduction and voted against it.

The 12 counties that were in favor include Arapahoe County, El Paso County, Adams County, Denver County, Jefferson County, Pitkin County, Summit County, Larimer County, San Miguel County, San Juan County, and La Plata County. Out of those counties, six are within a major city.

“I just think it’s a stupid move, and it’s driven by the front range,” Steve Oswold, a Colorado cattle rancher, said.

CPW stated online that the proposition has passed. They plan to develop a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves in Colorado by December 31, 2023, on designated lands west of the Continental Divide.