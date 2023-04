COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Rampart High School junior Dillon Clarke was one of three USL academy players to make their respective professional debut Wednesday at Weidner Field during Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC’s exhibition game against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.

Clarke, Rylan Smith and Marco Rios all started the game for the Switchbacks.

Rios earned an assist on a second-half goal by Drew Skundrich.