COLORADO SPRINGS — A rally for Safety in Schools will take place on the steps of the Colorado Springs City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.
The rally will remember the 21 lives lost in a school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas. Those speaking at the rally will discuss safety in schools for all communities nationwide.
Speakers will include, but are not limited to the following:
- Joseph Shelton – Nominee for CD5 Colorado State Board of Education
- David Torres – Candidate for Colorado U.S. Congress District 5
- Jenn Williamson – Neighbors for Education Representative
- AJ Sexton – Nominee Colorado State Representative District 15
- Stephanie Vigil – Nominee for Colorado State Representative District 16
- Mischa Smith – Candidate for Colorado State Representative District 17
- Doug Lewis – Community Member
- Senatore Pete Lee – Colorado State Senator District 11
- Kelly Snyder – Wife of Representative Marc Snyder HD18
- District Supervisor to Congressman Jason Crow CD6