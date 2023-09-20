(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Sept. 21 Raising Cane’s on North Academy Boulevard will host a party to kickoff its give-back campaign to Make-A-Wish.

Raising Cane’s said 10-year-old David from Colorado Springs, who was diagnosed with cancer, was Palmer Ridge High School’s featured wish kid during their 2022-2023 Wish Week. On Thursday, David and his family will get a special sit-down dinner and party at Raising Cane’s.

While the party is not open to the public, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. all 19 Raising Cane’s locations in Colorado will donate 15% of sales to schools’ Kids For Wish Kids® when customers mention Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Funds raised will benefit a program where students raise funds to grant more wishes for Colorado children with critical illnesses. Since 2012 Palmer Ridge High School has supported Make-A-Wish and raised enough money to grant wishes to 12 children.