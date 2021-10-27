Raising Cane’s moves to $15/hour minimum for Colorado workers

DENVER — Effective Wednesday, Oct. 27, all hourly Raising Cane’s workers in Colorado will receive a minimum pay of $15/hour.

The decision will be an over $1.6M investment. Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18/hour.

The move comes after the company announced plans for growth in 2022. Plans include opening 100 new restaurants in over ten New Markets, and five flagship restaurants (new locations where the restaurant did not exist before).

In preparation for that growth, Cane’s has set a goal of hiring 10,000 new workers over the next 50 days.

The goal of 10,000 new hires over 50 days has been dubbed “50 in 50,” getting the company to 50,000 crewmembers in 50 days.

“We are so grateful to have been part of the Colorado community for years,” said Jason Zwerin, Raising Cane’s Vice President of Restaurants. “While we continue to be a staple for Coloradoans, we’ll continue to share in our success with our crewmembers that make this all possible.”

Cane’s currently has 40,000 crewmembers systemwide.