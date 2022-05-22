COLORADO SPRINGS — Distillery 291 is helping locals celebrate National Craft Distillery Day with some delicious whiskey drinks you can stir up today.

Visit 291 Distillery at 4242 N Nevada Ave. for distillery tours, guided whiskey tastings and summer cocktails in celebration of the national holiday.

Colorado market manager for Distillery 291, Max Ferguson, and Emily Rhodes, a consumer sales & marketing team member, stopped by FOX21 to share their new ‘whiskarita’ recipes and more.

“You can’t drink all day unless you start in the morning,” said Ferguson.

Distillery 291 is an award-winning, small-batch whiskey distillery nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The distillery sits in the shadow of Pikes Peak and has been the oldest distillery in Colorado Springs since 2011.

The owner and founding distiller, Michael Myers, aims to replicate the taste, smell and folklore of the old west to create a one-of-a-kind Colorado Whiskey. The former New York City fashion and beauty photographer set out to create a flagship whiskey that evoked the old west.

291 Colorado Whiskey is “Hardmade the Colorado Way.”