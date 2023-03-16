(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs is celebrating 25 years of serving the community with an official birthday party Thursday evening.

Since 1998, Jack Quinn’s has brought traditional Irish meals to the city with fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, corned beef, and more.

The restaurant said they “want to celebrate throughout the week with the community that has kept [them] going strong for 25 years.”

The birthday bash will begin at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 7:30 p.m., featuring Brian Clancy.

In addition to tunes and a sing-along, the restaurant is bringing back 1998 prices with $3.50 Colorado beers and $4 Jameson.

The celebrations will not be coming to an end as Jack Quinn’s will be offering live music all day on St. Patrick’s Day. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Friday with live music playing throughout the day.

Details on the times of the performers for the downstairs and upstairs stages can be found online.

The party doesn’t stop there – with special celebrations featuring Celtic step dancers, a face painter, a balloon man, and pipers throughout the day.