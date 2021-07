FOUNTAIN, Colo. — An incident involving a train is being reported in Fountain.

According to the city’s Twitter account, the railroad crossing at Highway 85 and Fontaine will be closed for several hours due to an “incident involving a train.”

The city of Fountain released the news around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon.

The railroad crossing at Fontaine and Highway 85 will be closed for several hours due to an incident involving a train.



