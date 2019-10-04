Race to the top of Cheyenne Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Calling all runners, hikers and walkers. A unique trail race is returning to Colorado Springs. Dick Standaert, Race Director and Pat Cooper, President of the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park stopped by to share the details.

The race is happening Saturday, October 12 at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. There are two options a 3K and a 25K. The long race follows the newly completed Dixon Trail up to the top of Cheyenne Mountain.

The Cheyenne Mountain Run is a fundraiser for the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, a non-profit organization that supports the state park. To learn more or to sign up visit friendsofcmsp.org.