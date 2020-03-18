Rabid skunk confirmed in Pueblo County

BEULAH — A skunk in Beulah has tested positive for rabies, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday.

Public health officials are using the incident to remind the public to stay clear of stray animals and all wildlife.

“It is important to know wildlife are in all areas of Pueblo County, from city neighborhoods to the mountains,” said Vicki Carlton, program manager of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “Wildlife and stray animals are to be left alone and not touched,” she said.

Rabies is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected animal, through the animal’s saliva, into a cut or break in the skin.

Pet and livestock owners are highly encouraged to vaccinate animals against rabies through a licensed veterinarian. Without the vaccination, dogs and cats exposed to rabies have an extremely high chance of getting infected and dying from the disease and there’s the added risk of those animals bringing rabies into their homes.

To avoid exposure to rabies:

· Never touch a stray or any other wild animal. Healthy skunks, raccoons and animals typically come out in the evening. If the animals are acting tame or extremely aggressive, especially in the day, they may be sick.

· Do not pick up any injured animal with your hands, even if you’re wearing gloves. Use a shovel to place it in a bucket or bag if the animal must be moved.

· If you are bitten by a stray, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact your physician and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Pueblo at 719-544-3005.

· If you are bitten by a wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact both your physician and the USDA Wildlife Specialist at 719-569-1906.

· Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies.

For additional information about animals go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s web site at cdc.gov/rabies or call the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at 719-583-4307.

