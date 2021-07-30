Rabid bat found near Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.–A bat found in the Turkey Creek Canyon/Red Valley Estates neighborhood near Fort Carson has tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a virus that is spread most commonly through the saliva and bite of an infected wild animal. It can also be spread if the infected saliva makes contact with open wounds, eyes, nose or mouth, infecting the brain and central nervous system. Once a human or an animal begins showing symptoms of rabies, it is fatal.

The El Paso County Public Health department is encouraging residents to keep their pets up-to-date on rabies vaccination and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

Some important rabies precautions are as follows:

Vaccinate your pets against rabies by a veterinarian. Remember: rabies shots require boosters so check your pet’s health records.

Protect yourself, your pets and local wildlife by keeping them on a leash.

Bring your pets indoors at night to reduce their contact with local wildlife that may be infected. Outdoor pets should be kept within eyesight during the day.

If you believe your pet has been exposed, contact your veterinarian immediately.

If you or anyone in your family is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, call your doctor and report the incident to El Paso County Public Health at 719-578-3220 or 719-235-2278 after hours.

at 719-578-3220 or 719-235-2278 after hours. Found a stray animal? Call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region at (719) 473-1741.

at (719) 473-1741. Do not touch or feed wildlife of any kind.

Should your home need “bat-proofing”, call animal control or a wildlife conservation agency.

For more information on bat-proofing, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

How to recognize diseased wildlife: