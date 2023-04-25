Quinn XCII to headline Copper Mountain Resort's Union Peak Festival

(SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo.) — American singer-songwriter, Quinn XCII, will headline Copper Mountain Resort’s Union Peak Festival during a three-day summer concert festival in September.

WANTAGH, NY – AUGUST 21: Quinn XCII performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival – Day 2 at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 21, 2016 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard)

LOS FELIZ, CA – SEPTEMBER 5: The Olivia Tremor Control performs at ArthurFest at Barnsdall Art Park on September 5, 2005 in Los Feliz, California. This is Arthur Magazine’s first attempt at a music festival. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Fitz and The Tantrums performs at the Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on May 20, 2021 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

A weekend of sensational concerts will kick off on Friday, Sept. 8, with a performance from Spoon. The quintet of rockers from Austin, Texas, will rock Copper’s Center Village, according to a press release.

California-based indie pop band, Fitz and the Tantrums, will headline the following night on Saturday, Sept. 9. Guests will get the chance to hear hits including, “Out of My League” and “HandClap” from the band’s music catalog.

A massive finale will close out the weekend with a live performance by Quinn XCII on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Courtesy of Copper Mountain Resort

Courtesy of Copper Mountain Resort

Courtesy of Copper Mountain Resort

Opening acts for the festival will be announced soon, per Copper Mountain Resort. Past headliners at Union Peak Festival have included WALK THE MOON, Saint Motel, X Ambassadors and AJR.

In addition to free live music performances throughout the weekend, Union Peak Festival will integrate sports demonstrations, clinics and art activations for guests.

Those that want to make the most of their weekend with exclusive stage viewing access, complimentary food and beverages, swag and more are encouraged to purchase a Full Weekend VIP pass.