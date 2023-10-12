(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to a late evening fire on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and its quick actions prevented major damage from happening to a home.

According to CSFD, on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m., crews responded to a construction dumpster fire in front of a home.

CSFD said the fire was knocked down within three minutes of its arrival.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said due to the crew’s quick response, the fire was prevented from spreading to the home and causing major damage.