(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to a late evening fire on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and its quick actions prevented major damage from happening to a home.
According to CSFD, on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m., crews responded to a construction dumpster fire in front of a home.
CSFD said the fire was knocked down within three minutes of its arrival.
CSFD said due to the crew’s quick response, the fire was prevented from spreading to the home and causing major damage.