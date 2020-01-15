Live Now
Quest for Gold: Olympic cyclist Christian Vande Velde becomes Peloton trainer

Overall winner Christian Vande Velde riding for Garmin-Sharp leaves the start house on the way to a second place finish in the individual time trial during stage seven of the USA Pro Challenge on August 26, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — Two-time U.S. Olympian and Tour De France cyclist Christian Vande Velde retired in 2013, but still remains active in the sport — whether broadcasting for NBC Sports or pushing people on Peloton bikes.  WGN Radio talked with him about his appearances in the 2000 and 2008 Olympics, the doping scandal that dogged the sport a decade ago, and turning a love for biking in suburban Chicago into an international racing career.

