CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — Two-time U.S. Olympian and Tour De France cyclist Christian Vande Velde retired in 2013, but still remains active in the sport — whether broadcasting for NBC Sports or pushing people on Peloton bikes. WGN Radio talked with him about his appearances in the 2000 and 2008 Olympics, the doping scandal that dogged the sport a decade ago, and turning a love for biking in suburban Chicago into an international racing career.
Quest for Gold: Olympic cyclist Christian Vande Velde becomes Peloton trainer
by: WGN RadioPosted: / Updated: