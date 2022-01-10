QDOBA Mexican Eats supports Boulder County wildfire victims through fundraising

The Marshall Fire quickly became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, in terms of homes destroyed.

DENVER – In an effort to help those victims of the Boulder wildfires, QDOBA has announced a partnership with Community Foundation Boulder County to support those impacted.

Guests are invited to donate online, no purchase necessary, and QDOBA will match these donations up to $10,000. Fans may visit over 70 local participating restaurant locations or donate online. All funds raised through QDOBA’s efforts will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Donations are being accepted now through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.