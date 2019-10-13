Putting the Boo in Boutique: Meet the most Haunted Boutique in America

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo., — The Pink Cadillac Boutique is nestled in Old Colorado City. It offers a variety of ‘Boho-Chi’ attire, custom-made candles, soaps, and more.

However, this place goes beyond being pretty in pink. The boutique is often referred to as the Most Haunted Boutique in America.

“I had no idea this place was haunted when we bought it, but we figured it out quickly,” owner Lisa Harrington said.

Throughout the years, this eclectic boutique has seen it all, from bath bombs falling out of place to shadows lurking in the dark. Some of the paranormal activity caught on the store’s security cameras.

“The doors just fly open,” Harrington said.

The building is a Colorado Springs staple, built in the 1800s. According to Harrington, paranormal investigators from all over the country have come out to the shop and say the building’s previous owners haunt it.

“There’s a lot of history here lots of people who have come and gone,” Harrington said. ” I have considered putting a book out on the history and people who lived here and their connection.”

The boutique has been featured in several podcasts internationally including the Ghost Train Podcast.

For more information on the Pink Cadillac Boutique click here.

The shop will be having spooky events all October including an overnight paranormal investigation on October 26. To sign-up for the Halloween Party click here.