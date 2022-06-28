PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has reported a pursuit and officer involved shooting on Tuesday that resulted in the closure of southbound Interstate 25.

PPD reported the incident on their Twitter account just after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the pursuit ended on I-25 near mile marker 86 on the southbound side of I-25. Due to law enforcement presence, I-25 southbound from Abriendo Avenue to McCulley Avenue is closed to process evidence.

PPD said to expect delays and temporary closures on the interstate. Alternate routes are advised.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.